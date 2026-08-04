Over 30,000 Russian troops eliminated by drones in July, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

In July, Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised more than 30,000 Russian service members using drones.

This was stated in an evening video address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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Drones become main strike force

Zelenskyy said that he had heard a report from the Security Service of Ukraine and approved new operations for August. According to him, the Defence Ministry also presented a separate report on the results of strikes against Russian forces in July.

"Overall, this July, all our units on the front neutralised 30,272 Russians using drones. This figure includes those killed and seriously wounded. And these are only the cases for which there is clear video confirmation," the President noted.

The head of state said that the SSU’s Alpha unit ranked first in terms of the number of enemy personnel neutralised.

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Russian losses remain consistently high each month

Zelenskyy stressed that the situation on the front remained unchanged. According to him, the Russian army loses around 30,000 service members every month.

The President also emphasised that Ukrainian forces would continue to receive more drones to enhance their combat capabilities.