Zelenskyy announces preparations to open four EU clusters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and government officials had identified areas for more intensive engagement with the European Union.

This was stated by the head of state following a meeting with the government and representatives of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

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New clusters and preparations for decisions

The head of state recalled that two clusters in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations had already been opened this year. Preparations are also underway to open four more clusters.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for a positive decision.

"Everything has been done on our part to ensure a positive decision. Together with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, the new Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, and the relevant deputy heads of the Presidential Office, Serhii Kyslytsia and Ihor Zhovkva, we agreed on three priorities that must now be implemented," he said.

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Three priorities for cooperation with EU

"It is Ukraine’s accession to the European Union that will eliminate the geopolitical uncertainty Russia has exploited for several decades to sow destabilisation in both Ukraine and the European Union," Zelenskyy noted.

The President stressed that, together with Ukraine’s strength, the European Union would gain the necessary security capabilities, making it possible to strengthen the European component of the Euro-Atlantic community.

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Separately, the head of state emphasised the need to make maximum use of sectoral integration opportunities now.

The President added that Ukraine must become an integral part of European processes even before gaining full membership.

He also stressed the importance of actively engaging with European institutions, governments, capitals and communities to secure the necessary support ahead of winter.

"Relations with Brussels and European institutions, European capitals and communities across European countries must be practical and focused on what can genuinely help protect lives in Ukraine. I expect results," the President concluded.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov said that Ukraine could complete the process of opening clusters in its EU accession negotiations as early as this autumn.

At the same time, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed the view that Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations would be lengthy, with rule-of-law issues proving the most difficult.

Read more: Tomorrow, EU will open sixth cluster for Ukraine, rest will be postponed until fall, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys