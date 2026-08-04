"Safari" targeting civilians in Kherson must stop, Zelenskyy says of Russian UAV hunting unarmed vendor

Many people were shocked today by yet another video of the "safari" that Russians are conducting against people in Kherson using drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strike on vendor in Kherson and occupiers’ cynicism

He recalled that a Russian drone deliberately hunted a man selling vegetables in Kherson before exploding next to him.

"The Russians themselves admitted that they committed this crime and that, far from regretting it, they are proud of how they abuse people. The man was wounded in the explosion. Every day, the Russians conduct such ‘safaris’ targeting ordinary people in Kherson," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state stressed that the world must see this.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions are under heavy attack by Russia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded

Appeal to the international community and security guarantees

"Everyone must see every piece of evidence that Russia has gone insane and every piece of evidence that Russian soldiers take pleasure in killing and abusing people. Without pressure on Russia, without dismantling its capacity for aggression and without real security guarantees against Russia, it is simply impossible to imagine the world being able to coexist with this evil. We must remain resolute in protecting lives. We must act and support life in such a way that Russia is forced to genuinely think about peace rather than how to extend the range of its drones," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Russia’s "safari" targeting people must be stopped in Ukraine and certainly must not be allowed to spread to other countries.

"Finland and Kazakhstan, the Baltic states and Poland, the states of the South Caucasus, as well as Romania and Moldova, everyone should cooperate to ensure real security guarantees and bring Russia’s war to an end. Peace is needed, and that means cooperation among everyone in the world who truly values peace. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine!" the head of state concluded.

Background

It was previously reported that Russian troops had used a drone to hunt an unarmed vendor at a market in Kherson.

Sybiha called on the world to ensure international justice following the publication of the video.

See more: Italy has condemned Russian Federation’s attack on Kherson, which destroyed historic embassy building. PHOTO