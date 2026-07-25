Italy has condemned Russian Federation’s attack on Kherson, which destroyed historic embassy building. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian strike on the morning of 25 July in Kherson, a historic building that had housed the Italian Embassy from 1906 to 1918 was damaged. The Italian Embassy in Ukraine has condemned the Russian attack.

The diplomatic mission posted about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties and damage

"As a result of Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kherson this morning, one person was killed, two were seriously injured, and a historic building – which served as the headquarters of the Italian consular mission from 1906 to 1918 – was hit," the statement said.

The Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, expressing solidarity with the authorities and the population, once again emphasised "Italy’s condemnation of Russian violence, which is claiming the lives of civilians and destroying the country’s cultural heritage on a daily basis".

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A symbol of friendship between the two countries

"A valuable building has been hit and set alight; it is not only a testament to early 20th-century modernism, but also a symbol of how long-standing the friendship between Italy and Ukraine is, as well as the strength of the relations that this country maintained long before Ukraine gained independence," the ambassador said.

Formosa added that "today we still stand alongside Ukraine in the quest for a just and lasting peace".