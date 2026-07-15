Zelenskyy announces personnel changes at number of embassies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that personnel changes among Ukraine’s ambassadors would take place in the near future.

He made the statement during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

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Personnel changes at embassies

The president was asked whether Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States was expected to be replaced in the near future. He replied:

"As for the diplomatic corps, I would not limit my answer solely to the embassy in the United States. There are certain conclusions regarding it. There is certainly no smoke without fire. But we have several embassies. We will now discuss with First Deputy (Head of the Presidential Office - ed.) Mr Kyslytsia and, of course, Foreign Minister Mr Sybiha the group of Ukrainian ambassadors to other countries who will be replaced."

Zelenskyy added that the decisions would be announced later, noting that there was no "final version" yet.

Read more: High-ranking NATO diplomat is set to become Germany’s new ambassador to Ukraine, - media

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, had requested that her diplomatic service be terminated due to personal circumstances.

MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine could serve Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna with a notice of suspicion.

Read more: Stefanyshyna requests dismissal as Ambassador to US over personal reasons - media