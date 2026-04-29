High-ranking NATO diplomat is set to become Germany’s new ambassador to Ukraine, - media

Boris Ruge, NATO's Deputy Secretary General for Political and Security Affairs, may become Germany's new ambassador to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Der Spiegel reports this, citing government sources.

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Who is Boris Ruge?

The 64-year-old diplomat has extensive international experience. He works within NATO, where he is responsible for political issues, including:

partnership with Ukraine;

policy toward Russia;

expansion of the Alliance;

arms control and nonproliferation.

Before joining the Alliance, Ruge held a number of key positions:

served as deputy chairman of the Munich Security Conference;

served as Germany's ambassador to the United States;

headed the diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia.

He also served at NATO headquarters during the operation in Kosovo and served as an advisor to the Alliance command.

Read more: Germany hands over three mini power plants for Chernihiv region

When will the appointment take place?

According to sources, final approval by the German Cabinet is a mere formality and is expected to take place in the near future.

The post of ambassador in Kyiv became vacant after the previous ambassador, Gaiko Toms, was transferred to Spain. He had headed the diplomatic mission in Ukraine only since the summer of 2025.

Read on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy appoints Ihor Brusil as Ukraine's ambassador to Italy

What else does Berlin have planned?

At the same time, Germany plans to strengthen its military presence at its diplomatic mission in Ukraine.

Specifically, this involves expanding the staff of the military attaché. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced these plans following talks with the Ukrainian side.

In addition, the German government intends to more actively encourage German businesses to invest in Ukraine’s defense sector and establish joint ventures.