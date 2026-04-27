Germany hands over three mini power plants for Chernihiv region

Photo: GIZ

Germany has handed over three cogeneration units to Ukraine for the needs of the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the German Embassy told European Pravda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The equipment can generate heat and electricity simultaneously. In total, the region is expected to receive 12 such units with a capacity of 10.5 to 11.5 MW.

The remaining nine are planned to be delivered soon.

Read more: Zelenskyy names regions and cities lagging behind in winter preparations

Support for the region’s energy system

Once launched, the units will help provide heating, electricity and water supply to about 353,000 residents of Chernihiv region. This is expected to significantly improve the resilience of regional infrastructure amid regular attacks.

The equipment is part of a large-scale €400 million support program by the German government, launched this winter in response to strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector.

Total amount of aid

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Germany’s energy assistance has exceeded €1.2 billion. It includes equipment supplies, financial support and technical assistance for infrastructure restoration.

The transfer of cogeneration units is part of long-term support aimed at ensuring the stable operation of critical systems and preparing for heating seasons.

As a reminder, we reported earlier that Germany will pay Ukrainians up to €20,000 for small businesses.

Read more: Zelenskyy on consequences of €90 billion loan being blocked: Ukraine may not have time to prepare for winter