Zelenskyy names regions and cities lagging behind in winter preparations
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that some of Ukraine’s regions and cities are behind schedule in preparing for the 2026 heating season.
As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state wrote this on social media.
Which regions are lagging behind
According to the president, problems with the implementation of the plans have been recorded in Donetsk, Chernihiv, Poltava, Lviv, and Kirovohrad regions.
Among the cities that are lagging behind, he named Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kyiv.
Situation in Kyiv
Zelenskyy drew special attention to the capital.
According to him, there is insufficient understanding in Kyiv that by winter, all districts must be provided with backup sources of electricity and heat supply.
Problems in the regions
In the Lviv region, according to the president, there are issues concerning several energy facilities.
He stressed the need to clearly define responsibility for carrying out state tasks between local authorities and government structures.
Preparation deadlines
Zelenskyy stressed that all resilience plans must be fully implemented by Sept. 1, 2026.
They provide for the restoration of critical infrastructure and guarantee a stable supply of heat and electricity to the population in winter.
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