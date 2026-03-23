Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih have ended heating season

The heating season has ended in the cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a Telegram post by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha.

According to him, only boiler houses supplying heat to social facilities such as schools, kindergartens and hospitals are still operating.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

When the heating season will end in the region

Hanzha said that the heat supply in other localities will be switched off gradually. All cities with centralized heating in the Dnipropetrovsk region plan to end the season by the end of the week.

He added that weather conditions are contributing to this.

The official also recalled that a decision to end the heating season is usually made when the average daily air temperature exceeds +8 degrees Celsius for three days. The final decision is made by local authorities.

Read more: Heating season in Kyiv to end on March 24

Heating season in Kyiv

Meanwhile, the heating season in Kyiv will end on March 24. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service.

The decision was made taking into account weather conditions, the forecast warm-up, and the need for the rational use of energy resources.

Social sector institutions, including hospitals, maternity hospitals, schools and kindergartens, will be disconnected upon individual requests from their heads.

Reuters previously reported that Ukraine had begun pumping gas into storage for the next heating season.

Read more: Six settlements in Obukhiv district are without gas due to Russian attack, there are heating outages in Ukrainka and Obukhiv