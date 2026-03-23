Heating season in Kyiv to end on March 24

The heating season in Kyiv will end tomorrow, March 24.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The decision was made taking into account weather conditions, the forecast warm-up, and the need for the rational use of energy resources.

"Ending the heating season will allow residents to avoid extra charges for the service during a period of rising air temperatures. Residential buildings will begin to be disconnected starting March 24," the statement says.

Social sector institutions, including hospitals, maternity hospitals, schools and kindergartens, will be disconnected upon individual requests from their heads.

Read more: Based on experience of this winter, we are preparing reconstruction of energy supply of communities – Zelenskyy

Background

Reuters previously reported that Ukraine had begun pumping gas into storage for the next heating season.

Watch more: About 50 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, - Klitschko. VIDEO