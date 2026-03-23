Heating season in Kyiv to end on March 24
The heating season in Kyiv will end tomorrow, March 24.
This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, Censor.NET reports.
Details
The decision was made taking into account weather conditions, the forecast warm-up, and the need for the rational use of energy resources.
"Ending the heating season will allow residents to avoid extra charges for the service during a period of rising air temperatures. Residential buildings will begin to be disconnected starting March 24," the statement says.
Social sector institutions, including hospitals, maternity hospitals, schools and kindergartens, will be disconnected upon individual requests from their heads.
Background
Reuters previously reported that Ukraine had begun pumping gas into storage for the next heating season.
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