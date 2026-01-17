About 50 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, - Klitschko. VIDEO
As of the morning of 17 January, approximately 50 of the 6,000 buildings in Kyiv that were left without heat supply after a massive attack by the Russian Federation remain without heating.
This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.
Utility workers are working around the clock.
"City services continue to work 24/7 to restore infrastructure damaged by the enemy to provide Kyiv residents with the necessary services," Vitalii Klitschko wrote.
Restoration work continues
As previously reported, the mayor of Kyiv instructed the management companies Kyivteploenergo, Kyivvodokanal, and the Kyiv Rescue Service to pay additional monetary compensation to employees who are dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.
What preceded this?
- On the night of 9 January, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.
- Four people were killed, and 24 were injured as a result of the Russian strikes, including State Emergency Service employees and three medics. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.
- The mayor of Kyiv has called on residents of the capital to leave the city temporarily if possible.
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