About 50 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, - Klitschko. VIDEO

As of the morning of 17 January, approximately 50 of the 6,000 buildings in Kyiv that were left without heat supply after a massive attack by the Russian Federation remain without heating.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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Utility workers are working around the clock.

"City services continue to work 24/7 to restore infrastructure damaged by the enemy to provide Kyiv residents with the necessary services," Vitalii Klitschko wrote.

See also: Night drone attack on Kyiv: damage in Obolonskyi district, equipment destroyed

Restoration work continues

As previously reported, the mayor of Kyiv instructed the management companies Kyivteploenergo, Kyivvodokanal, and the Kyiv Rescue Service to pay additional monetary compensation to employees who are dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.

Read: 67 high-rise buildings in the capital still without heating, says Klitschko

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