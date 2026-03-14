Six settlements in Obukhiv district are without gas due to Russian attack, there are heating outages in Ukrainka and Obukhiv

As a result of an enemy attack in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region, six settlements have been left without gas supply, namely: the town of Ukrainka, the villages of Veremya, Zhukivtsi, Trypillya, Khalepya, and Shcherbakivka.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Recovery Outlook

According to him, there are a total of 7,911 customers, most of whom are in Ukrainka. Gas service is expected to be restored within two days, according to gas supply experts.

"In Ukrainka, heating has also been temporarily suspended in 62 apartment buildings serving 8,367 residents due to enemy shelling. Heating is partially unavailable in Obukhiv as well. Due to damage to the gas supply to one of the city’s boiler rooms, heating has been suspended in 64 buildings serving 9,689 customers. Right now, utility workers are determining how long it will take to repair the damage and are already working to restore the heat supply to the network," the statement reads.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims rises to 17, four of them children. PHOTOS

Power outage in the Kyiv region

A total of 4,600 customers in the Brovary, Vyshhorod, and Obukhiv districts of the Kyiv region are currently without power. Utility crews are working to restore service.

Centralized water supply services are operating as usual in all communities across the region.

What happened before?

As reported, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using drones and missiles, leaving four people dead and ten wounded.

Air defense forces shot down 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs.

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation’s primary target was the energy sector in the Kyiv region.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked the power grid in Kyiv and the surrounding region, resulting in power outages in the capital and six regions.

See more: Warehouse complex is on fire in Yahotyn, Kyiv region, after UAV attack. PHOTOS