NABU may bring charges against Ukraine’s Ambassador to US, Stefanishyna, - Honcharenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine may serve a notice of suspicion on Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s ambassador to the US.

MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported this, citing his own sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Stefanishin may be served with a notice of suspicion

"The NABU may bring charges against Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Stefanishyna," wrote the MP.

Goncharenko also said that a few days ago the ambassador had arrived in Kyiv and attended a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Michael McCaul.

It was previously reported that Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, had requested to be relieved of her diplomatic duties for personal reasons.

Read more: Senior officials detained while accepting bribe, suspects include aide to deputy head of Interior Ministry, Ivano-Frankivsk police chief and his deputy

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

As a reminder, journalists from "UP" previously published an investigation which revealed that people from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had been granted control, via ARMA, of four large properties. Among these properties is, in particular, the Trade Union Building on Independence Square.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation to examine Stefanishyna’s involvement in possible corruption at ARMA.