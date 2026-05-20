Senior officials detained while accepting bribe, suspects include aide to deputy head of Interior Ministry, Ivano-Frankivsk police chief and his deputy

Several senior law enforcement officials have been detained while accepting a bribe.

European Solidarity MP Oleksii Honcharenko wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Initial details

According to Honcharenko, all those detained have been served with notices of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (accepting an undue advantage).

Read more: $100,000 bribe and kickback scheme: probe into former Ivano-Frankivsk region prosecutors completed – NABU

Who has been detained?

According to the MP, the suspects include:

V.V. Vorobei, aide to Deputy Interior Minister Teteria;

S.V. Bezpalko, head of police in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

V.V. Yatsiuk, deputy head of police in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

A.B. Tkachyk, first deputy head and head of the investigation department of the police in the Ternopil region;

I.D. Hulevatyi, deputy head of police in Zhytomyr region.

Updated information

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed this information to Censor.NET.

The ministry told Censor.NET that searches are currently underway at National Police headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions.

No further official information is available at this time.

Read more: SSU and Prosecutor General’s Office search National Police headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions