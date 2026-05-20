National Police confirm searches at regional headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions

Ukraine’s National Police have confirmed reports of searches at National Police headquarters in three regions.

National Police spokesperson Yuliia Hirdvilis said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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First official information

Our news outlet was told that the searches are being conducted at National Police headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions.

The National Police also said they were fully assisting with the investigative actions. They provided no further details at this stage, noting that all official information would be provided later.

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According to Censor.NET, the searches are being carried out by the SBU jointly with the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that senior officials had been detained while receiving a bribe. The suspects include an aide to a deputy interior minister, the head of police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, and his deputy.

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