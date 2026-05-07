SSU officer was arrested for taking $34,000 bribe to defer mobilisation. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers have uncovered and put a stop to the illegal activities of a serving SSU officer and his accomplice, a businessman, who had organised a scheme involving the fictitious employment of men to secure deferrals from conscription.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the scheme

The cost of such "services" was 8,500 US dollars per person. For this money, the men were registered as employees of the company only "on paper" – without actually performing any work or being present at the workplace.

The scheme was exposed after one of the potential "clients" approached the police. Further documentation of the illegal activity and the transfer of funds took place under the supervision of investigators.

See more: Demanded $1,500 from war veteran to remove him from register: TCR officer detained in Dnipro. PHOTOS

The man was detained

Today, an SSU officer was detained while in the act of receiving 34,000 US dollars. The issue of notifying him of the charges and selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Other individuals involved in the operation of this scheme are being identified.

Read more: Head of SSU department in Poltava region and subordinate exposed for $110,000 bribe, - NABU







