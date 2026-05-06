Demanded $1,500 from war veteran to remove him from register: TCR officer detained in Dnipro. PHOTOS

The Security Service, in conjunction with the National Police, has detained an employee of one of the mobilisation departments of the TCR and SS in Dnipro, who had organised a scheme to systematically extort bribes from conscripts.

This was reported by the press services of the Security Service and the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the case file, the suspect demanded US$1,500 from a war veteran for "assistance" in removing him from military registration. It was established that the man had legal grounds for removal from the register on health grounds and had provided all the necessary documents. However, the TCR employee deliberately created artificial obstacles and delayed the procedure.

In exchange for the bribe, the perpetrator promised to influence officials at one of Dnipro’s district Military Registration and Enlistment Offices to approve the applicant’s removal from military registration, make the relevant changes to the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Service Obligees and Reservists, and issue a military registration document.

Read more: Head of Zhytomyr Oblast TCR detained for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs for employees’ "non-conscription" – SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS





Detention and searches

SSU and National Police officers detained the suspect whilst he was receiving money. The following items were seized during the searches: a mobile phone, a personal file, an extract from the "Oberig" information system regarding the removal of a serviceman from military registration, 15 sheets of signature samples, stamp impressions, and a Skoda Rapid car.

He has now been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence). The issue of imposing a preventive measure on the suspect is being decided. He faces up to 8 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: Group of district TCR servicemen detained in Odesa for abducting man and demanding $30,000 – Prosecutor General’s Office





