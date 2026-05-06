Head of Zhytomyr Oblast TCR detained for extorting bribes from entrepreneurs for employees’ "non-conscription" – SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained the head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), who demanded money from a regional entrepreneur in exchange for not mobilizing his employees.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the SSU press center.

See more: Lubinets reacts to detention of TCR servicemen in Odesa

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Systematic extortion

As the investigation established, the official had set up a mechanism for systematically receiving undue benefits from the owner of a local company.

In exchange for bribes, he promised the entrepreneur not to carry out mobilization measures against his subordinate employees of conscription age.

"After receiving the money, the suspect took lists of company staff from the businessman whom he was supposed to ‘exempt’ from checks by mobile groups of the TCR and SS and law enforcement officers, as well as when crossing checkpoints," the report said.

See also: TSK examined reports of violations at the Uzhhorod Military Registration and Enlistment Office: a report is being prepared for the Special Prosecutor’s Office, – Lubinets

Arrest and suspicion

SSU officers documented the official’s crimes step by step and detained him red-handed after he received another bribe from the "client."

Security Service investigators served the detainee with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an undue benefit by an official).

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint measure is being decided. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

See more: Group of district TCR servicemen detained in Odesa for abducting man and demanding $30,000 – Prosecutor General’s Office

Information from the Prosecutor General

As Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the case involved a "subscription fee" for "non-conscription." It all began with a consultation on the legal procedure for exempt employees from mobilization. A local entrepreneur contacted the TCR and SS official to find out how to legally arrange reservations for hired workers. Instead, he received an offer to pay monthly for their "non-conscription."



