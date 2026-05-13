Over 800 accidents involving electric vehicles occurred last year, 19 dead and over 900 injured, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. DOCUMENT

In 2025, there were 845 traffic accidents in Ukraine involving light personal or low-speed electric vehicles.

This is stated in the response from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to a request from Censor.NET.

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These accidents claimed the lives of 19 people, and another 912 were injured.

In the first three months of this year, the police have already recorded 94 traffic accidents involving such vehicles, in which two people were killed and another 107 were injured.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that it does not currently maintain separate statistics specifically on electric scooters.

As of now, the rights and obligations of users of light personal and low-speed light electric vehicles are not regulated by the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Road Traffic" or the Traffic Rules. However, Bill No. 3023 is already before the Verkhovna Rada, which aims to establish legal regulations for a new category of road users—users of personal light electric vehicles. The document proposes allowing electric vehicles to travel on dedicated bike lanes, and in their absence, on the edge of the roadway or the shoulder.

They noted that the issue of mandatory state registration of electric scooters has not yet been addressed by law.

The Ministry also noted that current traffic regulations do not explicitly address the use of personal light electric vehicles on sidewalks.

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