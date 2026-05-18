$100,000 bribe and kickback scheme: probe into former Ivano-Frankivsk region prosecutors completed – NABU

NABU and SAPO have completed an investigation into the case of the former head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the former head of one of the divisions of the same prosecutor’s office.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the NABU press center.

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Extortion of a bribe

As noted, in 2021, the suspects demanded $100,000 for making decisions in the interests of officials of a state-owned enterprise and a private company, as well as for closing a case and not bringing to justice those who had misappropriated the property of that state enterprise.

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Kickback system

In addition, they set up a kickback system involving a company engaged in road construction in the region. In exchange for 3% of contract values, the officials promised to turn a blind eye to possible violations during the works.

Background

NABU and SAPO exposed the criminal actions in February 2026.

During the pre-trial investigation, the suspects tried to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

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