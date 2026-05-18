$100,000 bribe and kickback scheme: probe into former Ivano-Frankivsk region prosecutors completed – NABU
NABU and SAPO have completed an investigation into the case of the former head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the former head of one of the divisions of the same prosecutor’s office.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the NABU press center.
Extortion of a bribe
As noted, in 2021, the suspects demanded $100,000 for making decisions in the interests of officials of a state-owned enterprise and a private company, as well as for closing a case and not bringing to justice those who had misappropriated the property of that state enterprise.
Kickback system
In addition, they set up a kickback system involving a company engaged in road construction in the region. In exchange for 3% of contract values, the officials promised to turn a blind eye to possible violations during the works.
Background
- NABU and SAPO exposed the criminal actions in February 2026.
- During the pre-trial investigation, the suspects tried to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password