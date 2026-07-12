Stefanyishyna has asked to be relieved of her post as ambassador to US for personal reasons, - media

Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, has requested to be relieved of her diplomatic duties for personal reasons.

This is reported by "Interfax-Ukraine citing a well-informed source, according to Censor.NET.

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Is stepping down from the post for personal reasons

According to the agency’s source, Stefanishyna requested to step down from her post for personal reasons as early as last week.

"The President is satisfied with Stefanishyna’s work," the source added.

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What led up to it?