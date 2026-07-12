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Stefanyishyna has asked to be relieved of her post as ambassador to US for personal reasons, - media

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, has requested to be relieved of her diplomatic duties for personal reasons.

This is reported by "Interfax-Ukraine citing a well-informed source, according to Censor.NET.

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Is stepping down from the post for personal reasons

According to the agency’s source, Stefanishyna requested to step down from her post for personal reasons as early as last week.

"The President is satisfied with Stefanishyna’s work," the source added.

Read more: "Sense Bank" is set to be privatized this year, - Zelenskyy

What led up to it?

  • As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.
  • According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, whilst four candidates are being considered for the post of prime minister.
  • Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that on 14 July, "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters. The candidates for Prime Minister are Koretsky, Shmyhal, and Fedorov.

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