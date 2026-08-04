Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s winter preparations and stronger air defense with Dutch PM Jetten

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The main topics were Ukraine’s preparations for winter, strengthening air defense and continued support from the Netherlands.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy: Air defense missiles are the top priority

During the call, the president briefed the Dutch prime minister on the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities.

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed how the Netherlands could help Ukraine both now and as it prepares for the heating season.

"Virtually every day, the Russians strike our people and spare no ballistic missiles in their efforts to destroy lives. Air defense missiles are our top priority," the president stressed.

Diplomacy and EU accession discussed

The two leaders also exchanged views on diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine, including the meetings held in Washington last week.

Zelenskyy and Jetten also focused on Ukraine’s European integration. They discussed efforts to open four more negotiating clusters and Ukraine’s further progress towards membership in the European Union.

Read more: Ukraine signs Drone Deal with Netherlands – Zelenskyy