Tomorrow, EU will open sixth cluster for Ukraine, rest will be postponed until fall, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys
On July 14, the European Union will open the sixth cluster for Ukraine in the EU accession negotiations. At the same time, discussions on the other clusters will be postponed until the fall.
This was announced by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, according to Censor.NET, citing EP.
What is known?
According to him, after the first and sixth clusters open, the others will be postponed until the fall.
"In July, there were no longer any objective obstacles to opening all the clusters. But tomorrow we will open only the second and sixth clusters, and we will postpone all the others until the fall," Budrys said.
The minister is convinced that "this delay, time and again, in our view, is very counterproductive, as it postpones and also slows down the negotiations."
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the European Commission stated that Ukraine is ready to open all clusters in the EU accession negotiations.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password