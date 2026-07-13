Tomorrow, EU will open sixth cluster for Ukraine, rest will be postponed until fall, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

On July 14, the European Union will open the sixth cluster for Ukraine in the EU accession negotiations. At the same time, discussions on the other clusters will be postponed until the fall.

This was announced by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, according to Censor.NET, citing EP.

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What is known?

According to him, after the first and sixth clusters open, the others will be postponed until the fall.

"In July, there were no longer any objective obstacles to opening all the clusters. But tomorrow we will open only the second and sixth clusters, and we will postpone all the others until the fall," Budrys said.

The minister is convinced that "this delay, time and again, in our view, is very counterproductive, as it postpones and also slows down the negotiations."

Read more: EU ambassadors endorse opening of sixth negotiating cluster for Ukraine’s EU accession

What preceded it?

Earlier, the European Commission stated that Ukraine is ready to open all clusters in the EU accession negotiations.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Costa discussed opening of remaining five negotiation clusters. VIDEO