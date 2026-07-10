EU ambassadors endorse opening of sixth negotiating cluster for Ukraine’s EU accession

The permanent representatives of EU member states have approved the opening of the sixth cluster in Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the European Union. The official decision is expected to be adopted on 14 July.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

It is known that the preparatory body of the Council of the EU agreed on a decision to open the sixth cluster in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

"Cluster 6 is particularly important in today’s global security environment. The common security and defence policy, trade, humanitarian aid and development cooperation, and Ukraine’s alignment with the EU’s common foreign and security policy. We now look forward to the official decision on 14 July," Kachka said.

Read more: Zelenskyy called for opening negotiation clusters with EU by July 15

Background

Earlier, the European Commission said that Ukraine was ready to open all clusters in its EU accession negotiations.

Read more: There are high chances of opening remaining 5 negotiation clusters on EU accession in July, - Zelenskyy