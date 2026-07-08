Ukraine ready to open all clusters in EU accession talks, - European Commission

Ukraine and Moldova are ready to open all clusters in their EU accession negotiations.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier, according to Censor.NET, citing EP.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The European Commission has called on EU member states to move forward with decisions to open negotiation clusters for Ukraine and Moldova.

"We believe that all conditions are now met for Moldova and Ukraine to open all clusters—that is, the five remaining clusters. And we are indeed calling on member states to move forward on this issue, and we are ready to support this process," said Mercier.

At the same time, he declined to comment on the technical discussions taking place in the Council of the EU on this matter.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Costa discussed opening of remaining five negotiation clusters. VIDEO