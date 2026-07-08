Zelenskyy and Costa discussed opening of remaining five negotiation clusters. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the President of the European Council, António Costa.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Opening of the clusters

"We discussed work on opening the remaining five negotiation clusters. It is important to move in this direction as quickly as possible," said the President of Ukraine.

Read more: There are high chances of opening remaining 5 negotiation clusters on EU accession in July, - Zelenskyy

Next steps

Zelenskyy also thanked Costa for his support of Ukraine on its path to EU accession.

The parties discussed a potential timetable for the next steps.

"Ukraine and our people fully deserve this. We are fulfilling all our obligations regarding accession to the European Union. And it would be fair if we received clear signals of support from the EU in return," emphasised Zelenskyy.

Read more: Hungary agrees to opening sixth cluster in Ukraine’s talks with EU – media