Hungary agrees to opening sixth cluster in Ukraine’s talks with EU – media

Hungary has agreed to the opening of the sixth cluster on external relations in the negotiations on Ukraine’s and Moldova’s accession to the European Union.

This was reported by RMF FM, Censor.NET informs.

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Progress from Budapest

It is noted that Hungary has agreed to allow the European Union to send Ukraine and Moldova an official letter launching the procedure for opening the sixth negotiating cluster.

This is the first of the remaining five negotiating clusters whose opening Hungary blocked on June 23. At the time, Budapest did not agree to sending official letters to Kyiv and Chisinau.

Read more: European Union has opened first negotiation cluster on accession of Ukraine and Moldova

Other problems

At the same time, this decision means a partial softening of Hungary’s position, but not the end of the problems. As RMF FM explains, Budapest still does not agree to launching the procedure for the remaining four clusters.

This also means that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s demand to open all five negotiating clusters in July will not be met. So far, only one cluster has been officially opened — "Fundamentals," including the rule of law and fundamental rights.

The sixth negotiating cluster covers the common foreign and security policy, trade policy, as well as relations with third countries.

"Sending the letter does not yet mean the official start of negotiations in this area. It is only the first step in the procedure. Ukraine and Moldova will now set out their positions, after which the European Commission will prepare drafts of the common negotiating positions, which must receive unanimous support from all member states," the outlet adds.

If the next stages of the procedure proceed according to plan, the official opening of the sixth negotiating cluster is expected to take place on July 14 during a meeting of the European Union’s ministers for European affairs.

Read more: At EU summit, clause on Ukraine’s rapid accession, proposed by Hungary, was removed