At EU summit, clause on Ukraine’s rapid accession, proposed by Hungary, was removed

Hungary influenced the final text of the European Council summit on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, published on social media platform X.

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A last-minute decision

Mágyar stated that the clause regarding the possible acceleration of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union had been removed from the draft final communiqué. According to him, this happened at the very last moment and was done on his initiative.

He emphasised that this decision was not an easy one and required lengthy negotiations.

"As for Ukraine’s EU accession process, the clause on accelerating accession was removed from the text at the last minute on my initiative. It was not easy," emphasised the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Mágyar also reported that, following four hours of intensive discussion, the first item on the meeting’s agenda had been concluded.

Read more: EU is practically single-handedly keeping Ukraine afloat, - Ambassador Maternova

Document contains no new wording

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the final summit document retained only the text regarding Ukraine that had been agreed by consensus several years ago.

He added that work on the declaration had continued for several weeks, taking Hungary’s proposals into account, and that the document had been substantially amended.

Mátyás suggested that, for the first time in a year and a half, there is a possibility that the final declaration could be adopted by all EU member states.

He also emphasised the importance of seeking compromise during such negotiations.

"This is also possible if someone does not simply come to set the table and instil fear, but also tries to find a compromise," added Péter Magyar.

Incidentally, he had previously expressed doubts about the swift reopening of the remaining clusters with Ukraine.

Read more: EU is dissatisfied with implementation of reforms in Ukraine, – Guardian