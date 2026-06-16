EU is dissatisfied with implementation of reforms in Ukraine, – Guardian

The European Union welcomes Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU, but officials in Brussels have highlighted the slow pace of the reforms needed to move the negotiation process forward.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by The Guardian.

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Reforms and the EU’s assessment

The European Union notes that Ukraine is making progress even amid a full-scale war, though some reforms are being implemented more slowly than expected.

According to European officials, Ukraine has implemented approximately 15% of the measures in the ten-point reform plan agreed between EU representatives and the Ukrainian side. This primarily concerns anti-corruption efforts and judicial reform.

The plan envisages strengthening the independence of anti-corruption bodies, updating the anti-corruption strategy, and changing the procedures for appointing judges and prosecutors.

Read more: Merz confirmed support for Ukraine and named condition for joining EU

Accession negotiations and the positions of the parties

Meanwhile, on 15 June, Ukraine and Moldova officially launched the first phase of substantive negotiations on accession to the European Union. This became possible following a change in the political situation in Hungary, which had previously blocked the process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that the opening of the first negotiation cluster is an important signal of support.

""Ukraine is doing what is necessary, and it is important that the EU is also keeping its word. The opening of the first cluster is significant political and moral support for our state and our people," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The European Commission stresses that EU enlargement remains a strategic priority. At the same time, experts believe that technical negotiations could last around four years, and the final decision will depend on the political consensus of all member states.

Read more: Nordic-Baltic Eight countries back fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU accession