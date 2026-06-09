Nordic-Baltic Eight countries back fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU accession

The Nordic-Baltic Eight countries have expressed support for opening all negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union as early as June-July. The leaders also stressed the importance of Ukraine’s swift progress toward membership.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the declaration of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) leaders’ summit.

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EU support and Ukraine’s course

NB8 leaders stated that the future of Ukraine and its citizens is tied to the European Union. They noted Ukraine’s progress in implementing reforms and emphasized that these efforts must continue.

The declaration stresses that the countries support opening all negotiation clusters without delay in June-July 2026.

"The leaders welcomed the progress achieved in Ukraine’s EU accession process and expressed their support for opening all negotiation clusters in June-July 2026 without further delay," the statement reads.

At the same time, they emphasized that Ukraine’s accession to the EU should take place as soon as possible, while observing the merit-based principle.

Read more: Stubb called for EU to expand to 40 countries: Ukraine is among candidates

Euro-Atlantic integration and security

The leaders noted that Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is an important security guarantee both for Ukraine itself and for Europe as a whole.

They also emphasized that Ukraine is NATO’s strategic security partner. It contributes to Euro-Atlantic security through its combat experience, technologies, and industrial potential.

The NB8 countries confirmed their support for Ukraine’s irreversible course toward full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.

Separately, it is reported that the opening of the first Fundamentals cluster in Ukraine and Moldova’s accession talks is scheduled for June 15.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s accession to the EU would weaken Russia’s influence.

Read more: European Parliament is ready to discuss Merz’s proposal on Ukraine’s European integration