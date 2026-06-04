European Parliament is ready to discuss Merz’s proposal on Ukraine’s European integration

The European Parliament has described German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s proposal regarding Ukraine’s "associated membership" as a basis for discussion among EU leaders.

According to Censor.NET, David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, made this statement in an interview with European Newsroom.

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According to him, Merz’s proposal could serve as the basis for substantive negotiations among EU leaders.

"I welcome the chancellor’s initiative, as he is raising this issue at the leadership level through his letter, and it is important that the 27 heads of state and government hold a substantive discussion on the future national policy of the European Union," said McAllister.

The MEP cited the presence of "concrete proposals" regarding Ukraine’s European integration in the letter as an advantage of the German chancellor’s proposal, on the basis of which other leaders can discuss the details.

"We’ve had countless, dozens and hundreds of general debates on enlargement, but this is a very concrete proposal. And again, Ukraine, like other candidate countries, has a concrete European perspective," McAllister emphasized.

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