"There will be no fast-track membership": France has set tough conditions for Ukraine’s EU accession

France supports Ukraine’s gradual integration with the European Union, but stresses that full membership is only possible provided all requirements are fully met.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad in an interview with Le Figaro.

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According to the official, Ukraine’s integration, like that of Moldova and the Western Balkan countries, is a long-term process requiring deep reforms and compliance with European standards.

Read more: EU officials believe Ukraine’s reform efforts toward accession have lost momentum, - FT

No shortcuts for the EU: Paris’s stance

France emphasises that the process of joining the European Union cannot take place in a simplified format. Key conditions remain reforms in the areas of the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the independence of the judiciary.

At the same time, Paris recognises that a more flexible approach to integration could be beneficial for both Ukraine and the EU itself.

There is no shortcut. Countries must reform, and the Union itself must also change.

This refers to the possibility of interim forms of cooperation and deeper integration even before full membership is granted.

Read more: Ukraine may open first negotiation cluster with EU in June

Interim formats and the geopolitical dimension

The French minister suggested that the EU could offer Ukraine an interim status, which would allow for a gradual alignment with European policies and institutions.

This approach is seen as a tool for geopolitical stability and strengthening the EU’s influence in the region.

According to Haddad, Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has shown that Europe is capable of maintaining unity and support even in a protracted conflict.

Read more: EU countries express doubts about Ukraine’s accelerated accession due to corruption – media

European support and the Russia factor

In Paris, it is also emphasised that Russia will remain a long-term threat to European security. This is why support for Ukraine and its rapprochement with the EU are seen as part of a new security architecture.

According to Haddad, France plays a leading role in coordinating European aid, particularly through the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ initiative.

At the same time, the EU stresses that despite political support, Ukraine’s accession process will remain complex and protracted, with clear requirements for reforms.

As a reminder, earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated that more clarity regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU in 2027 is expected in May.

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