More clarity is expected in May regarding Ukraine’s accession to EU in 2027, — Kachka

The European Union has not ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining in 2027, although no final integration model has been established yet.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," this was stated by Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv.

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There is currently no clear path for Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged that there is currently no clear model for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, but stressed that he considers this "not a problem, but a huge success," because by keeping all options open, the EU is actively discussing the matter.

Kachka emphasized that even countries typically regarded as skeptics are now participating in this discussion: "Very creative work is underway in Germany, France, and the Netherlands."

We'll have more clarity in May

"I think we’ll have a clearer picture in May, but it’s safe to say that they, too, are looking toward 2027 as a target date for resolving the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU. This date hasn’t been set in stone, but no one has ruled out the idea of discussing a model for accession to the European Union in 2027," the deputy prime minister said.

He did not elaborate on why he expects clarity specifically in May, merely noting that "May is considered the month when certain approaches are conceptualized" within the Council of the EU.

Taras Kachka also emphasized that the pace of reform implementation remains the key issue, as there is no question that Ukraine will fulfill its commitments.

"Everyone expects us to make progress in meeting the 'benchmarks,' and this is, in fact, a decisive factor in determining how quickly we can join the European Union," he added.

"I hope that the Verkhovna Rada will maintain the current pace of passing EU-related bills. We currently have about 100 bills in the Verkhovna Rada that, to one degree or another, address the 'benchmarks,'" the deputy prime minister said.

Read more: Stefanchuk says Ukraine ready for EU accession by 2027

The "Kachka-Kos" Plan

As a reminder, on December 11, 2025, a meeting of the Council of the European Union was held in Lviv, during which Ukraine received the initial criteria for accession to the European Union and agreed with the European Commission on a list of steps to restore confidence in the reforms.

The document has been informally dubbed the "Kachka-Kos Plan," after the surnames of the officials who signed it.

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