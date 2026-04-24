Macron announced that he would end his political career in 2027

French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to remain in politics after his term ends.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Le Figaro.

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"I haven't been involved in politics before, and I won't be involved in it afterward," he said during a conversation with students at a Franco-Cypriot school in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, where he was on an official visit to attend an informal summit of EU leaders.

He also noted that the hardest part of the final stage of his decade-long presidency is defending his achievements while still having the energy to fix what he hasn’t managed to "finish."

"The hardest thing after nine years is to preserve what you’ve done well and try to move forward, but sometimes you have to correct what you’ve done wrong," the French leader said.

The presidential election in France will take place in April 2027.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Macron stated that the European Union’s decision to grant Ukraine a loan is an important signal of support and a commitment to continued cooperation.

Read more: Macron slams "defeatist rhetoric" about Ukraine: This is huge strategic mistake