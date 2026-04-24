Macron called EU loan to Ukraine important signal of determination

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European Union’s decision to grant Ukraine a loan is an important signal of support and a commitment to continued cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the social media platform X.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The French leader's remarks came as the EU approved a new financial aid package for Ukraine and stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia.

Read more: Ukraine may receive the first €45 billion from the EU loan this quarter, von der Leyen says

Support for Ukraine and the EU's decision

Macron emphasized that the loan to Ukraine demonstrates the European Union’s long-term commitment to supporting Kyiv. He also noted the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia as an additional tool for exerting pressure.

The French president emphasized that European support remains steadfast and unwavering, despite the ongoing war.

"I welcome the EU's decision to grant a loan to Ukraine, which sends a very strong signal of our determination to continue cooperating with Ukraine," said Emmanuel Macron.

Read more: 90 billion euros for Ukraine and 20th package of sanctions have been unblocked, - Zelenskyy

Meeting with Zelenskyy and coordinating positions

Separately, Macron reported on a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place on the sidelines of the informal European Council meeting in Cyprus.

According to him, the parties discussed defense cooperation, increasing pressure on the Russian economy, and the work of the international "Coalition of the Resolute."

The French president emphasized that Europe will continue to fulfill its commitments to Ukraine.

See also: "While Russia is doubling down on its aggression, we are doubling down on our support for Ukraine," says von der Leyen

What led up to