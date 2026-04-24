Macron called EU loan to Ukraine important signal of determination
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European Union’s decision to grant Ukraine a loan is an important signal of support and a commitment to continued cooperation.
According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in his post on the social media platform X.
The French leader's remarks came as the EU approved a new financial aid package for Ukraine and stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia.
Support for Ukraine and the EU's decision
Macron emphasized that the loan to Ukraine demonstrates the European Union’s long-term commitment to supporting Kyiv. He also noted the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia as an additional tool for exerting pressure.
The French president emphasized that European support remains steadfast and unwavering, despite the ongoing war.
"I welcome the EU's decision to grant a loan to Ukraine, which sends a very strong signal of our determination to continue cooperating with Ukraine," said Emmanuel Macron.
Meeting with Zelenskyy and coordinating positions
Separately, Macron reported on a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place on the sidelines of the informal European Council meeting in Cyprus.
According to him, the parties discussed defense cooperation, increasing pressure on the Russian economy, and the work of the international "Coalition of the Resolute."
The French president emphasized that Europe will continue to fulfill its commitments to Ukraine.
What led up to
- It was previously reported that EU ambassadors had launched a written procedure to approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will run until April 23.
- Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the European Union has released a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and imposed a 20th round of sanctions against Russia.
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