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News Aid to Ukraine from Europe
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Ukraine may receive the first €45 billion from the EU loan this quarter, von der Leyen says

First €45 billion EU loan tranche may reach Ukraine soon

Ukraine may receive the first €45 billion tranche of the EU’s €90 billion loan as early as this quarter.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a joint briefing with European Council President António Costa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"The first €45 billion tranche of the loan to Ukraine may arrive as early as this quarter," she said.

Von der Leyen also said that the parties had agreed on the allocation of the funds:

  • one-third will go toward budget support,
  • two-thirds will go to defense needs.

Read more: Kallas on unblocking loan for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia: Deadlock over

Background

Read more: Ukraine is not only recipient of aid, but also source of experience and innovation, says EU Military Committee chief Clancy

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EC (428) European Union (3353) Ursula von der Leyen (361) the loan (18)
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