Ukraine may receive the first €45 billion from the EU loan this quarter, von der Leyen says

Ukraine may receive the first €45 billion tranche of the EU’s €90 billion loan as early as this quarter.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a joint briefing with European Council President António Costa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"The first €45 billion tranche of the loan to Ukraine may arrive as early as this quarter," she said.

Von der Leyen also said that the parties had agreed on the allocation of the funds:

one-third will go toward budget support,

two-thirds will go to defense needs.

Read more: Kallas on unblocking loan for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia: Deadlock over

Background

Earlier, it was reported that EU ambassadors had launched the written procedure for approving the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the EU’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia, which was to continue until April 23.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union had unblocked the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more: Ukraine is not only recipient of aid, but also source of experience and innovation, says EU Military Committee chief Clancy