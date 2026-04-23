Ukraine is not only recipient of aid, but also source of experience and innovation, says EU Military Committee chief Clancy
Europe’s security and Ukraine’s security are directly linked.
This was stated by Chairman of the European Union Military Committee Seán Clancy during the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.
Ukraine’s experience
The general noted that Ukraine is at the center of many global challenges, from nuclear security to countering disinformation.
At the same time, it is acting not only as a recipient of aid, but also as a source of experience and innovation.
Clancy noted that Ukraine has demonstrated an ability to adapt and has scaled up the use of drones and autonomous systems, while also strengthening digital resilience, military medicine, and logistics.
"We have all seen it: a country that was predicted to fall in a matter of days has stood firm for years. An army that adapted with remarkable speed, integrating new technologies in real time. A society that continues to function, create, and innovate," he stressed.
Europe’s security
The Chairman of the European Union Military Committee also noted that Europe’s security and Ukraine’s security are directly linked.
"Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security. This is not simply an expression of solidarity. It is a statement of reality," he said.
"The European Union will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Clancy concluded.
The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s Open Ukraine Foundation, is Ukraine’s main platform for discussing the problems of war and peace, national and global security.
Censor.NET is an information partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.
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