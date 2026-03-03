EU countries express doubts about Ukraine’s accelerated accession due to corruption – media

Discussion over Ukraine’s possible fast-tracked accession to the European Union in 2027 is ongoing.

This is stated in a Reuters report cited by Censor.NET.

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The publication says that influential EU countries are expressing concerns over corruption risks and the possible insufficient implementation of reforms.

The European Commission is considering the idea of fast-track membership for certain states in exchange for limited temporary access to EU funds and voting rights. At the same time, France and Germany are privately opposing the reform, fearing that granting full membership prematurely could undermine the anti-corruption process in Ukraine.

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Ukraine’s safeguards

Deputy Prime Minister and chief EU negotiator Taras Kachka said Kyiv is proposing oversight mechanisms to reassure partners. Ukraine is ready to introduce a system to monitor compliance with democratic standards and to establish a transitional period for receiving EU agricultural subsidies.

"We can sign an accession agreement as early as next year, even if full ratification and completion of all procedures take more time," Taras Kachka said.

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Membership prospects and the EU’s position

Despite Kyiv’s proposals, some EU member states remain cautious about accelerated accession. They stress that Ukraine should continue reforms in anti-corruption, the judiciary, and public administration before obtaining full membership.

Analysts note that the process could include signing an accession agreement next year with the gradual implementation of all procedures and oversight by the EU. This would allow Ukraine to move closer to membership without abandoning necessary reforms.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is successfully combating corruption. Claims that corruption levels in Ukraine are higher than in other European countries are, according to him, false.

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