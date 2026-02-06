Law enforcement open case over ARMA land sale to Liovochkin

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigations are conducting a pre-trial investigation into possible violations in the activities of ARMA.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the responses of the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBI to a parliamentary inquiry, which are available to Ekonomichna Pravda.

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Criminal proceeding No. 62026000000000025 was registered on 12 January 2026. The investigation concerns the sale of assets managed by ARMA.

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Sale of land on the Borzhava ridge at minimum prices

This concerns an auction held on January 8, 2026. At that time, ARMA sold three land plots on the Borzhava ridge with a total area of 460 hectares. The total sale amount was 89.5 million hryvnias.

The bidding was held in the format of a "Dutch auction." Each lot had only one participant. The sale took place at the minimum possible prices.

Andrii Vinhranovskyi purchased a 26.7-hectare plot for 5.4 million hryvnias. He also bought 199.1 hectares for 39.1 million hryvnias. Another 234.7 hectares for 45 million hryvnias were purchased by Ihor Vlasiuk.

The average price per 100 square meters was about 2,000 hryvnias. In November 2024, ARMA expected to raise more than 1 billion hryvnias from the sale of this land. Investigation into abuse of power and management accountability







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Investigation into abuse of power and management responsibility

According to Opendatabot, Vinhranovskyi is the owner of Ombri Investment LLC. The company is part of the corporate group of the Liovochkin family. He is also the husband of Yuliia Liovochkina.

Ihor Vlasiuk is the founder of Borzhava Asset LLC. Vinhranovskyi is listed as the ultimate beneficial owner of this company.

The investigation is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It concerns abuse of power or official position. The sanction under this article provides for up to six years’ imprisonment.

"ARMA organizes and controls and bears personal responsibility for the transparency of its activities," the law on the agency states.

Recall:

Since August 13, 2025, by a government order, the acting head of ARMA has been Yaroslava Maksymenko.

Former ARMA head Olena Duma was spotted by UP journalists near the building that housed the "back office" used by Timur Mindich's group to launder money.

On 29 December, by a government decision, coordination of ARMA was transferred from Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

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