NABU registered proceedings regarding systemic corruption by Bakanov and Naumov, - media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened criminal proceedings into possible illegal gains by former top officials of the Security Service of Ukraine following public statements in the media by Ukrainian businessman Serhii Vahanian.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.ua.

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What is known?

As noted, the case was classified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - acceptance of a proposal, promise or receipt of unlawful benefits by an official in an especially large amount or by an organised group, and Part 4 of Article 369 - offering or promising an unlawful benefit to a public official who holds a particularly responsible position, as well as providing such a benefit for the commission or non-commission of an act by a public official in the interests of the person offering, promising or providing such a benefit, or in the interests of a third party, using the power or official position granted to them.

Read more: MPs appealed to to law enforcement agencies over allegations of systematic corruption under Bakanov and Naumov

Ukrainian businessman Serhii Vahanian has spoken out about the existence of a corruption system within the Security Service. According to him, Ivan Bakanov, who headed the SSU, and Andrii Naumov, who was the head of the Main Directorate for Internal Security, turned the NSDC sanctions into their "own business project".

Vahanian also said that the SSU was "actually run by Naumov," while "Bakanov was just a liaison between Naumov and President Zelenskyy." At the same time, according to him, even after a series of personnel changes, Naumov's people still remain and have influence in the SSU and other government agencies.

Read more: Bakanov and Naumov built system of "informal payments" from businesses and trade in NSDC sanctions in SSU, - businessman Vaganyan

What preceded this?

We will remind you that on the eve of businessman Serhii Vahanian in an interview with People's Deputy of the VIII convocation Boryslav Bereza said that during Ivan Bakanov's tenure as head of the SSU, the service was transformed into an instrument of systematic racketeering.

Bakanov, together with the then SSU general Andrii Naumov, who is suspected of passing confidential information to Russia, built a system of informal payments from business and trade in sanctions by the National Security and Defence Council within the SSU.

Watch more: Andrii Naumov is Bakanov’s wallet, giving up accomplices to Russia to dodge jail // UNCENSORED. VIDEO