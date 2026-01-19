MPs appealed to to law enforcement agencies over allegations of systematic corruption under Bakanov and Naumov
Following public statements by Ukrainian businessman Serhii Vahanian about the existence of a large-scale corruption system in the SSU during the period when it was headed by Ivan Bakanov, members of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party appealed to to law enforcement agencies with a request to determine whether criminal proceedings would be opened based on the disclosed facts.
This was reported on Facebook by MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, according to Censor.NET.
What preceded this?
- We will remind you that the day before, businessman Serhii Vahanian said in an interview with Boryslav Bereza, a member of the VIII convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, that during Ivan Bakanov's tenure as head of the SSU, the service was turned into an instrument of systematic racketeering.
- Bakanov, together with the then SSU general Andrii Naumov, who is suspected of passing confidential information to Russia, built a system of informal payments from business and trade in sanctions by the NSDC within the SSU.
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