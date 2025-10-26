The former head of the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security, Andrii Naumov, whose extradition is being sought by Ukraine, recently gave an interview to one of Russia's largest propaganda TV channels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the announcement of a video interview with Andrii Naumov.

As the video makes clear, Naumov complained to the Russians about pressure from Zelenskyy's team and "handed over certain passwords".

In particular, according to Naumov, Zelenskyy had previously promised Naumov protection.

"He said that I am the president and I will not let you offend," Naumov told the propagandists.

He also told Zelenskyy that some clans would eat him.

Read more: Ukraine provides Coalition of Willing with details of its air defense needs – Zelenskyy

What was the background?

It is worth noting here that Yurii Butusov has repeatedly written about Naumov as a person who is completely close to Ivan Bakanov.

"He is his protégé, who owes his career, rank, position, status and opportunities to him," Butusov said.

Earlier, Cenor.NET noted that on 14 October 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded several general ranks, including to the then head of the Main Department of Internal Security, Andrii Naumov. Naumov made his career in the Prosecutor General's Office, rising to the position of deputy head of the logistics department. In 2017, he went to work as the director of the state-owned enterprise Chornobyl Zone, from where Naumov was immediately appointed head of the SSU Main Directorate.

According to Censor.NET, Naumov has never been to the ATO/JFO area during the war and has no idea about the key areas of the SSU's work - counterintelligence and the fight against Russian aggression.

Read more: Court of Appeal in Serbia upholds ex-SSU general Naumov's conviction

"It is significant that Naumov had nothing to do with state security issues and was not a participant in the ATO. However, the head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov, appointed him head of a department in his office. And only after a year of his military service, President Zelenskyy promoted him to the rank of brigadier general! The SSU also became the only law enforcement agency in the country where the Internal Security Department was granted the status of the highest Main Directorate - all thanks to Naumov's unlimited influence. He is called Bakanov's "right hand", "wallet"," Butusov wrote in his turn.

Read more on our Telegram channel