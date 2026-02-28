I fully support anti-corruption authorities in cleaning up Ukrainian government, - Budanov

The head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he personally supports the efforts of Ukraine's anti-corruption system in investigating relevant crimes in the government.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the Lebanese publication Almodon.

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Budanov on cleaning up the Ukrainian government

"Corruption is one of the greatest evils that can afflict any country, especially during wartime. I personally support the efforts of anti-corruption agencies to clean up the Ukrainian government," Budanov emphasized.

According to him, effective work by law enforcement agencies in this area is part of the overall strategy of the Office of the President and the government as a whole to establish justice in the country.

Read more: Russians understand that they will be forced to agree to US guarantees for Ukraine, - Budanov

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