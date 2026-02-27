Russians understand that they will be forced to agree to US guarantees for Ukraine, - Budanov
The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Russia will be forced to accept American security guarantees for Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with the Lebanese publication Almodon.
What is known?
"I cannot speak for them. I can only say that the Russian negotiating team understands that it will be forced to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, whether they like it or not," said the head of the Presidential Administration.
Russia has not changed its goals
According to Budanov, the Kremlin has not changed its goals in the war against Ukraine.
"Its goal is not specific regions, but the whole of Ukraine. It would be naive to believe that Moscow, having seized some territories without a fight, will abandon its expansionist ambitions. Therefore, the only real deterrent is the Ukrainian army. During twelve years of war, Russia has not managed to completely occupy any part of Ukraine, and I am confident that this situation will not change in the future," he added.
What preceded it?
- On February 17, the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva came to an end.
- Special Representative Witkoff reported significant progress.
- On February 18, the second day of negotiations took place in Geneva.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral talks in Geneva on February 18.
- The White House stated that
during the trilateral talks in Geneva on February 17-18, "significant progress" was made by both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
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