Russians understand that they will be forced to agree to US guarantees for Ukraine, - Budanov

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Russia will be forced to accept American security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with the Lebanese publication Almodon.

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What is known?

"I cannot speak for them. I can only say that the Russian negotiating team understands that it will be forced to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, whether they like it or not," said the head of the Presidential Administration.

Read more: Canadian Parliament unanimously supported providing reliable security guarantees to Ukraine

Russia has not changed its goals

According to Budanov, the Kremlin has not changed its goals in the war against Ukraine.

"Its goal is not specific regions, but the whole of Ukraine. It would be naive to believe that Moscow, having seized some territories without a fight, will abandon its expansionist ambitions. Therefore, the only real deterrent is the Ukrainian army. During twelve years of war, Russia has not managed to completely occupy any part of Ukraine, and I am confident that this situation will not change in the future," he added.

Read more: Trump wants to hold grand ceremony to sign peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - CNN

What preceded it?