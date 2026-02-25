Canadian Parliament unanimously supported providing reliable security guarantees to Ukraine

The Parliament of Canada passed a resolution recommending that Ukraine be provided with reliable security guarantees.

The resolution, introduced by MP Ivan Baker, received unanimous support from members of the House of Commons, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"The House of Commons supports the provision of reliable and legally binding security guarantees to Ukraine," the document states.

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Appeal to the Russian Federation

In addition, parliamentarians called on Russia to cease its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw its troops from the country's territory.

"The House of Commons strongly condemns Russia's persistent and deliberate attacks on energy infrastructure, which deprive civilians of heat, electricity, and access to basic services," the resolution states.

Support for Ukraine

The MPs also "reaffirmed the Canadian government's unwavering support for Ukraine, its territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders and territorial waters."

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It should be noted that the adopted resolution is not legally binding on the government, but expresses the political will of parliament.