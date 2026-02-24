Hostile shelling has caused power outages in four regions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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The damage is still being repaired

"Where the security situation allows, specialists are already working to repair the damage. Work is continuing around the clock to restore power and get equipment back up and running as soon as possible," the statement said.

Read more: Shmyhal: We have information about enemy preparations for new strikes on energy sector

Hourly power cuts in effect

Today, most regions are forced to implement hourly power cuts, and enterprises are subject to power restriction schedules. Emergency power cuts have been implemented in some regions.

Read more: Russia continues systemic strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector: over 20,000 strike UAVs and 300 cruise missiles used – British intelligence