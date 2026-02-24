Canada extends UNIFIER mission: Ukrainian troops to be trained until 2029

Canada has extended its military training mission UNIFIER until 2029 and plans to expand the participation of its instructors in training Ukrainian servicemembers, adapting the program to frontline needs.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrinform, citing Canada’s Department of National Defence.

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"To support Ukraine at this critical time, Canada’s Minister of National Defence David McGuinty announced the extension of Operation UNIFIER for another three years — until 2029," the statement says.

It is noted that the new mandate of the operation provides for an increase in the number of Canadian servicemembers participating in the training of Ukrainian defenders.

"This will provide greater flexibility and allow Canada to adapt to Ukraine’s evolving operational needs," the ministry said.

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As reported, under Operation UNIFIER, Canadian servicemembers have trained more than 47,000 Ukrainian troops since 2015. After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left Ukraine, but training resumed several months later in the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia.

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