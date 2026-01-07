Carney: Deploying Canadian troops in Ukraine is currently only "possibility"
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested that his country could deploy troops to Ukraine after the war ends.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CTV.
Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada
According to Carney, the deployment of Canadian troops on the ground is currently only a "possibility."
He noted that participation in multinational forces would have "a much greater effect than if we acted alone."
Canada's initial contribution to Ukraine may begin with training. Canadian soldiers are currently training Ukrainian troops in Poland as part of Operation Unifier.
Earlier on Tuesday, Carney said his government's efforts to build up its military forces would help Canada play a role in ensuring Ukraine's security after the war.
During a briefing, a representative of the Canadian government stated that Canada has been negotiating for several months on an "appropriate and serious contribution" to Ukraine's security guarantees.
What preceded it?
- As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on Security Guarantees for Peace in Ukraine.
- Also remind, that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.
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