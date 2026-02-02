Possible expansion of United States: Trump talks about new states

US President Donald Trump has announced a new vision for the possible territorial expansion of the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in The Washington Post.

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Trump's position

Trump stated that he is not considering a military scenario regarding Greenland. According to him, this is exclusively an economic agreement. He also emphasised that his position had previously been misinterpreted.

"We’re not going to invade Greenland. We’re going to buy it," – Trump said.

Read more: Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia postponed after Dmitriev’s visit to US, - media reports

The American president emphasised that the format of purchasing Greenland is realistic and beneficial.

Such statements have once again sparked lively discussions among US allies.

At the same time, diplomatic contacts between the US, Denmark and the island's authorities continue. The parties are trying to reduce tensions around the Arctic region.

Read more: History with Greenland can be used against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Canada and Venezuela in statements by the US president

Trump also mentioned other countries in the context of hypothetical US expansion. In his opinion, Canada could become the 51st state. He assigned Greenland the conditional status of the 52nd state.

Venezuela, according to this logic, could be number 53.

Earlier, Trump said that a framework agreement on the potential purchase of Greenland by the United States was in the final stages of approval.

US plans for Greenland

Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.

On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."

In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.

On January 9, 2026, US President Donald Trump once again expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. He stated that he would like to conclude the deal in an easy manner.

On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, based on these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were to take effect on February 1.

Read more: US, Denmark begin talks on Greenland to appease Trump - Bloomberg