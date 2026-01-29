US, Denmark begin talks on Greenland to appease Trump - Bloomberg

Representatives of the United States, Denmark, and Greenland held a meeting on January 28 to discuss a new framework agreement on the island with the aim of satisfying President Trump's desire to strengthen the US presence on the Arctic island without transferring it to the United States. to strengthen the US presence on the Arctic island without transferring it to the US.

Bloomberg writes about this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"High-ranking officials met to discuss ways to resolve security issues in the Arctic that concern the US. At the same time, they sought to take into account and respect the Kingdom's red lines," said Oliver Rute Skov, spokesman for the Danish Embassy in the US.

Read more: Dispute with US over Greenland was "wake-up call" for Europe, - Macron

According to Bloomberg, the talks took place after Trump outlined the "contours of a future deal" last week. The US leader promised not to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose his attempts to take control of Greenland.

The publication notes that negotiations on Greenland began in order to appease Trump.

Danish officials have stated that they are ready to negotiate and review cooperation with the US on Greenland, provided that issues concerning the island's sovereignty are not raised.

Read more: Greenland has recognised need to strengthen security in Arctic in light of Russia’s aggressive actions

US plans for Greenland