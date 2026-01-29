US, Denmark begin talks on Greenland to appease Trump - Bloomberg
Representatives of the United States, Denmark, and Greenland held a meeting on January 28 to discuss a new framework agreement on the island with the aim of satisfying President Trump's desire to strengthen the US presence on the Arctic island without transferring it to the United States. to strengthen the US presence on the Arctic island without transferring it to the US.
Bloomberg writes about this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"High-ranking officials met to discuss ways to resolve security issues in the Arctic that concern the US. At the same time, they sought to take into account and respect the Kingdom's red lines," said Oliver Rute Skov, spokesman for the Danish Embassy in the US.
According to Bloomberg, the talks took place after Trump outlined the "contours of a future deal" last week. The US leader promised not to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose his attempts to take control of Greenland.
The publication notes that negotiations on Greenland began in order to appease Trump.
Danish officials have stated that they are ready to negotiate and review cooperation with the US on Greenland, provided that issues concerning the island's sovereignty are not raised.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January 2025, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aagaard stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, 2025, Trump said that the US was ready to accept Greenland into its territory if the people were "in favor" of it: "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
- On January 9, 2026, US President Donald Trump once again expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. He stated that he would like to conclude the deal in an easy manner.
- On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, in light of these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were supposed to take effect on February 1.
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